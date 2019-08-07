Buddy Guy marker recovered after going missing in June

POINTE COUPEE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A historical marker that was stolen from Lettsworth in June has been recovered, according to a August 7 update from the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.
The marker, honoring Buddy Guy, a famous musician from Lettsworth, was reportedly taken after a car went off the road and knocked it down on May 11. The marker was broken and knocked off its cement post. It was reportedly seen on the ground the day of the accident.
The Sheriff’s Office said the marker was recovered in a home in Pride, Louisiana. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office helped in recovering the marker.
No one has been arrested for the theft, but the case is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.