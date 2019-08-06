SU’s Human Jukebox to perform at 2020 Rose Parade

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Human Jukebox, Southern University’s renowned marching band, has been selected as one of 20 marching bands joining the Pasadena Tournament of Roses 131st Rose Parade.
The theme for the 2020 parade is “The Power of Hope."
Laura Farber, the 2020 Tournament of Roses President, will be in Baton Rouge on Tuesday, August 6 to officially welcome the band.
The Human Jukebox is known around the country for their highly energetic performances lead by the awe-inspiring Dancing Dolls.
The bands selected are listed below, alphabetically.
- Aguiluchos Marching Band (Puebla, Mexico)
- Alhambra Unified School District Marching Band (Alhambra, California)
- Baldwinsville Marching Bees (Baldwinsville, New York)
- Banda El Salvador: Grande Como Su Gente (El Salvador)
- Banda Municipal de Zarcero (Alajuela, Costa Rica)
- Centenaria Banda Colegial – University of Puerto Rico (Mayaguez, Puerto Rico)
- Dobyns-Bennett High School (Kingsport, Tennessee)
- Greendale High School Marching Band (Greendale, Wisconsin)
- Helsingør Pigegarde (Hornbaek, Denmark)
- Japan Honor Green Band (Kyoto, Japan)
- Kamehameha Warrior Marching Band and Color Guard (Honolulu, Hawaii)
- Los Angeles Unified School District All District Honor Band (Los Angeles, California)
- The PRIDE of Owasso (Owasso, Oklahoma)
- The Pride of Pearland Marching Band (Pearland, Texas)
- Pasadena City College Tournament of Roses Honor Band (Pasadena, California)
- Rancho Verde Crimson Regiment (Moreno Valley, California)
- Southern University “Human Jukebox’ Marching Band (Baton Rouge, Louisiana)
- Tournament of Roses Salvation Army Band (Pasadena, California)
- United States Marine Corps West Coast Composite Band (San Diego, California)
- West Harrison Hurricane Band, The Pride of South Mississippi (Gulfport, Mississippi)
Bands are selected by volunteer members of the Tournament of Roses based on a variety of criteria including musicianship, marching ability and entertainment or special interest value. In addition to marching in the five-and-a-half-mile Rose Parade on New Year’s Day, bands also perform in one of three Bandfest events scheduled for December 29 and 30, 2019 at Pasadena City College. There are two bands that will be added to the line-up when the universities participating in the Rose Bowl Game are determined in December.
