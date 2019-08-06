SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: St. Michael Warriors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp stopped at St. Michael, which was allowed to practice in pads Monday afternoon.
The Warriors received permission to put on the pads a week earlier than most teams because they missed time in the spring.
They were 5-5 last year and it would have been 6-4 if Parkview didn’t block a field goal at the end. Their strength is the line in a flexbone offense.
Head coach Joey Sanchez has just 46 players for Class 4A football, with only eight seniors. Several guys may have to play both ways.
“We want to be ball control and possession and keep our defense off the field,” said Sanchez. “We want to shorten the game. With our numbers and the kids we have, we don’t have an abundance of athletes. So, we want to shorten the game, keep the clock running, and keep our defense off the field as much as possible.”
Belaire will be the featured school Tuesday.
