SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Belaire Bengals

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In October of 2015, the Belaire High School Bengals had a 5-3 record and were turning heads in high school football, but since then, a scandal and just five wins in more than three seasons has these Bengals on Sportsline Summer Camp hungry for any kind of success.
The last two seasons, Kevin Jackson’s team has gone 2-8 both years, with wins over White Castle and Glen Oaks, but not much else to brag about. Jackson says a big issue was playing 5A district teams with a 4A roster, and he’s only got eight seniors back this season, but insists their off-season work will pay dividends when it’s time to kick off 2019.
Starting quarterback Jakhari Bullock returns, and Jackson says he’ll have plenty of speed around him on offense, but the Bengals only scored three touchdowns in their last eight games a year ago, so making major strides there is a must if they want to make Belaire a contender against the likes of Plaquemine, Broadmoor, and Tara, plus newcomer and neighbor, Istrouma.
“I’m very, very, very confident. Our kids are confident, our coaches are confident,” Jackson said.
“We’re ready to change some things around here,” said Graceson Dixon, senior defensive back/running back.
