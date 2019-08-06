Repaving of Sherwood Forest Boulevard to soon restart after flooding delay

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A repaving project for part of Sherwood Forest Boulevard that had been delayed due to flooding will soon restart after the city said it received the special asphalt needed to repave the road.
On Tuesday Aug. 6, the City of Baton Rouge announced the asphalt has finally been loaded and started its two-week journey down the Arkansas River to get to Baton Rouge.
Once the materials are received in Baton Rouge, the project will restart. The paving work is expected to take a month and a half to complete.
The asphalting of the road will be done during the nighttime hours.
Due to the unprecedented flooding of the Arkansas and Mississippi rivers, the asphalt could not be shipped to Baton Rouge. This shipment delay put a setback on several road projects, including the one for Sherwood Forest Boulevard.
The repaving will happened on the boulevard from Airline Highway to Old Hammond Highway.
