BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Registration is now open for the 3rd Annual Tiger 10K!
The event will feature a 10k, 5K, and a Kids Mile which will take place on Sunday, December 8 at the south gates of Tiger Stadium.
Thousands of runners, joggers and walkers will get to enjoy a scenic tour of the LSU campus. Participants will pass University Lakes, Sorority Row, the Parade Grounds, the Bell Tour and Indian Mounds all before finishing in the shadow of Death Valley. Upon crossing the finish line all participants will be awarded a commemorative finishers medal featuring the classic Mike the Tiger logo that adorns the football helmets.
This year’s race will finish outside of Tiger Stadium due to scheduled maintenance after football season is over. A better field means better football, something Tiger fans can all support. This year’s event will still have all the tradition, pomp and circumstance associated with LSU football.
The first 500 runners to register for the Tiger 10K or 5K will receive a special registration rate.
All participants will receive a commemorative shirt, finishers medal, chip timing, and the opportunity to enjoy the post-race party, which will take place near the finish line and will feature food, beer, live music and have a tailgating ambiance that is uniquely LSU. Runners, joggers and walkers are invited to come #RaceToDeathValley with on Sunday, December 8, and earn the 2019 finisher medal as well as bragging rights that last a lifetime.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.