People are texting their ‘number neighbor’ and the responses are hilarious

(WAFB) - "Don't talk to strangers."
We have all heard it hundreds of times growing up.
In 2019, however, we summon strangers to pick us up via apps and in the latest viral trend, we're texting them out of the blue to break the ice and start up (mostly) friendly conversation.
In a modern spin on pen pals, people are texting the phone number identical to their own, but with the last digit either up one or down one from theirs. That’s a “number neighbor” or a “textdoor neighbor.”
The responses are about as across-the-spectrum as you can imagine: Everything from a senior citizen with no clue what's going on, wholesome youngsters, and potentially budding friendships.
One user writes, "texted my number neighbor and it turned into a wholesome conversation. (:"
"Omg shes the sweetest," another writes.
The same couldn't be said for @booke_talley14
Not always well-timed, these digital introductions.
One exchange that made user Kylie Larson feel "attacked" probably sums it up best, though.
Some number neighbors are looking out for the rest of the trend-crazed youth, offering some sound advice and giving off some big “proceed with caution” vibes.
Some people have taken it a step farther: number neighborhoods.
Here are some of our favorite responses:
