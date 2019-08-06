OUR TURN: Mass shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As our country tries to deal with and process back to back mass shootings, we’d like to remind you that part of any solution to this starts at home.
There are many calls for congress or our political leaders to “do something”- and while they should - is that really our best bet? While they are busy debating in Washington, we need to take some responsibility for our own lives. What can we do today - right now - to effect some change?
Each one of us has a talent and can do something. As the saying goes, treat others the way you want to be treated. It sadly sounds cliche, but something as simple as being nicer to one another is a start.
Nowadays, it’s so easy to express our frustrations, and sometimes ill-will, from behind a keyboard on social media. It’s much harder, though, to first try and find that common ground that we know exists and move on from there.
Our elected leaders aren’t going to solve this problem for us, at least not anytime soon. We have to do something. We can’t afford to wait.
