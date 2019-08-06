Manship theater to show new Toni Morrison documentary

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As the world reels over the death of the Pulitzer prize winning American author Toni Morrison, there’s a local opportunity to appreciate the life of the iconic writer.
Morrison died Monday night at Montefiore Medical Center in New York, according to publisher Alfred A. Knopf. She was 88.
Her novel “Beloved” won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction in 1988. Morrison was awarded the Nobel literature prize in 1993, making her the first black woman to receive the Swedish literature prize.
For those who want to briefly immerse themselves in the author’s life, the Manship Theater in downtown Baton Rouge has two screenings of Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am, a new documentary about the author. The documentary includes high-profile interviews, not only of Morrison, but of Oprah Winfrey, who starred in the film adaption of “Beloved.”
The showtimes are Thursday, August 8 at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday, August 11 at 2 p.m. Tickets can be ordered online through the theater’s website, or by phone at (225)-344-0334.
Watch the trailer of the documentary:
