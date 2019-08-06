Man allegedly threatens Caddo Sheriff and deputies, arrested for terrorizing

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man was arrested last week for his alleged threats towards Sheriff Steve Prator and Caddo Parish deputies.
Hilliard Jenkins, 49, is charged with one count of terrorizing and was booked into the Caddo Correctional Center.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office, Jenkins made statements to kill Sheriff Prator and any deputies who came to his house in Shreveport's Southwood neighborhood.
A detective with CSPO got a warrant for Jenkins' arrest and took him into custody on July 31.
Bond is set at $300,000.
On Friday, detectives went back to Jenkins' residence for a follow up investigation. They found 12 firearms that were not locked up or properly secured. Jenkins' son, Dillon Courtney Jenkins, is a convicted felon and resides in the same house with his father.
Due to the terms of his probation, regular visits are required by law enforcement. He is also not allowed to have access to a firearm.
Dillon Jenkins was arrested and booked into CCC for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
