A look at the candidates signed up for October’s election

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) - The sign-up period for Louisiana's Oct. 12 primary election runs through Thursday. The top of the ballot will include the governor's race and competitions for six other statewide positions.
The candidates who have qualified for state seats are:
___
GOVERNOR:
Ralph Abraham, R-Rayville; John Bel Edwards (incumbent), D-Roseland; Patrick "Live Wire" Landry, R-New Orleans; and Eddie Rispone, R-Baton Rouge.
___
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:
William "Billy" Nungesser (incumbent), R-Port Sulphur.
___
SECRETARY OF STATE:
Kyle Ardoin (incumbent), R-Baton Rouge; and Gwen Collins-Greenup, D-Clinton.
___
ATTORNEY GENERAL
Jeff Landry (incumbent), R-Broussard.
___
TREASURER
Derrick Edwards, D-Harvey.
___
AGRICULTURE COMMISSIONER
Michael "Mike" Strain (incumbent), R-Abita Springs; and Peter Williams, D-Lettsworth.
___
INSURANCE COMMISSIONER
James "Jim" Donelon (incumbent), R-Metairie; and Tim Temple, R-Baton Rouge.
___
LOUISIANA SUPREME COURT, 1st DISTRICT:
Will Crain, R-Madisonville; Hans Liljeberg, R-Metairie; and Scott Schlegel, R-Metairie.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 3rd DISTRICT
Sandy LeBlanc Holloway (incumbent), R-Thibodaux.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 4th DISTRICT
Tony Davis (incumbent), R-Natchitoches.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 5th DISTRICT
Stephen Chapman, R-Woodworth.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 6th DISTRICT
Gregory Spiers, R-Springfield.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 7th DISTRICT
Timala “Timmie” Melancon, independent-Gueydan.
___
BOARD OF ELEMENTARY AND SECONDARY EDUCATION, 8th DISTRICT
Chakesha Webb Scott, D-Zachary.
___
