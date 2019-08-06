Legal doses of medical marijuana shipping out across Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The first legal doses of medical marijuana will go out Tuesday across Louisiana.
Pharmacies are set to pick up their medication from GB Sciences Tuesday morning, Aug. 6.
Nine pharmacies across the state are licenses to sell the product. More than 120 doctors have signed on to issue medical marijuana orders.
Doctors say they are excited for the new possibilities, but are warning against using the drug as a “catch all.”
“Marijuana won’t solve everyone’s problems nor will opioids,” said Chad Domangue, M.D. “It’s like cooking a gumbo. You have to get the right ingredients.”
In order to receive the product, you must have a medical marijuana recommendation. The drug will be available in a liquid form and come in three different strengths from $100 to $180 an ounce.
