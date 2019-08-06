JPSO: Man accused of shooting at Kenner police officer identified

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A 20-year-old man is wanted after investigators said he fired a shot at a Kenner Police officer Monday morning (Aug. 5), according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s office.
JPSO spokesman Lt. Jason Rivarde said a warrant was issued for Hassan Norris’s arrest on one count of attempted first-degree murder.
Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser said an officer attempted to make a routine traffic stop for a speeding violation near Riverside Drive around 11 a.m. but Norris got out of the vehicle and ran into a nearby apartment complex.
Norris fired one shot at the officer, who was not injured and he did not return fire, Glaser said.
Anyone with information regarding Norris’ whereabouts its asked to contact JPSO at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111. Officials said Monday Norris should be considered armed and dangerous.
