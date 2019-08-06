Iberville sheriff calls on DOTD to study section of LA 1 after numerous wrecks, pedestrian fatalities

Sheriff Brett Stassi says better lighting along LA 1 South between LA 75 and LA 992-3 could help prevent fatal wrecks involving pedestrians. (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | August 6, 2019 at 4:17 PM CDT - Updated August 6 at 4:17 PM

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stassi is calling on the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) to study a section of LA 1 due to numerous wrecks and pedestrian fatalities in recent years.

On Tuesday, Aug. 6, the sheriff sent a letter to DOTD Secretary Dr. Shawn Wilson requesting a study be done on LA 1 South between its intersection with LA 75 and LA 992-3. The sheriff says there have been at least seven wrecks involving pedestrians along that stretch of highway in the last three years.

Sheriff Stassi says Iberville is a “semi-rural" parish and many residents walk or bike in order to get around. In the letter, the sheriff also asks that DOTD request from Louisiana State Police the number of fatal or serious wrecks that have happened in this section of highway in the last ten years.

The sheriff suggests better lighting could help the situation.

Read the full letter below.

Sheriff Brett Stassi is asking DOTD to conduct a study on LA 1 South between LA 75 and LA 992-3 due to numerous fatal wrecks and incidents involving pedestrians. (Source: Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office)

