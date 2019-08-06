FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain expected for next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It is a very steamy and warm summer morning; out-the-door temperatures in the mid to upper 70°s and it “feels like” the low to mid 80°s even this morning.
We’re expecting another day with areas of scattered showers and isolated storms – during the prime hours of mid to late afternoon – a 40% coverage, a high temperature in the low to mid 90°s.
Overnight, a few spotty showers possible, a low of 75°; tomorrow, the same basic August forecast – hot/humid, a 40% rain coverage – a high of 92°.
