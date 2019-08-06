FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low chances for afternoon rains continue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We saw pockets of rainshowers and isolated t-storms Tuesday afternoon, mainly south of the I-10/12 corridor. Most of the action was moving slowly from west to east. Yet Tuesday’s main weather story for the WAFB area was about the heat and humidity.
Afternoon highs climbed into the low to mid 90s for most WAFB neighborhoods, with the humidity pushing the heat index above 100° for a number of afternoon hours. Remember, the heat index is the “feels like“ temperature in the shade. Direct afternoon sunshine can easily add another 5° to 10° to that “feels like” heat.
The First Alert Forecast Wednesday calls for a dry morning start in the mid to upper 70s, with an afternoon high in the low to mid 90s. Set afternoon rain chances Wednesday at 30% to 40% for the WAFB viewing area. That means a majority of neighborhoods will stay dry for the day although the Storm Team Forecast does call for a bit more rain coverage Wednesday than we saw Tuesday. For the remainder of the week and into the weekend, the Storm Team is nudging rain chances down to 20% to 30% each day. Morning starts will be in the mid to upper 70s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.
It’s a familiar summertime pattern, although maybe just a tad drier than normal for this time of year. The bottom line is plan for hot and humid afternoons with a majority of WAFB neighborhoods staying dry each day through the weekend and into next week too. Be careful if you plan to spend much time outdoors, keep an eye on the youngsters, and be sure to take care of the pets.
Here is some good news though. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is not highlighting any areas in the Atlantic Basin at this time for potential development. While we continue to keep a watch on a somewhat healthy-looking tropical wave in the Caribbean, the NHC remains unimpressed with this disturbance. We doubt anyone is disappointed.
