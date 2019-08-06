FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Low chances for afternoon rains continue

The First Alert Forecast Wednesday calls for a dry morning start in the mid to upper 70s, with an afternoon high in the low to mid 90s. Set afternoon rain chances Wednesday at 30% to 40% for the WAFB viewing area. That means a majority of neighborhoods will stay dry for the day although the Storm Team Forecast does call for a bit more rain coverage Wednesday than we saw Tuesday. For the remainder of the week and into the weekend, the Storm Team is nudging rain chances down to 20% to 30% each day. Morning starts will be in the mid to upper 70s, with afternoon highs in the low to mid 90s.