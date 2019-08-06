Blane Salamoni’s attorneys call police chief’s comments damaging ahead of trial

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After the Baton Rouge Police Department announced Blane Salamoni wouldn’t return to the force, Chief Murphy Paul continued releasing new details about Salamoni’s past conduct, including a prior arrest and run-ins with other officers. The chief said he should not have been hired. Some of the chief’s comments were a little unsettling to two of Salamoni’s attorneys.
“Mr. Salamoni did not have pre-employment arrests,” Steve Carleton explained. “He was detained for a series of questioning and he was released, so there was no arrest and there wasn’t a false statement made on his job application.”
Attorneys Steve Carleton and John McLindon are representing Salamoni. Carleton is representing him in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by Alton Sterling’s family and McLindon represented Salamoni in the criminal case that followed Sterling’s death. They say Chief Paul’s comments were out of line and simply weren’t the facts.
“I’m sure every cop has lost his temper,” McLindon said. “I’m not going to say Blane has never lost his temper.”
“If there was a pattern, there would be at least some incidents that made it to his personnel file and there were none, none whatsoever,” Carleton said. He adds that the chief found two or three incidents claiming there was a pattern of bad behavior. “Well that is not a pattern of behavior, even if it was true. There are only two or three things in there that show occasional sporadic loss of temper at best.”
Documents provided by McLindon show comments from Salamoni’s partner shortly after joining the force during field training. McLindon claims that comments like, “Salamoni defused the situation very well and prevented the problem from escalating,” and "Officer Salamoni handled a DWI today. He did very well while dealing with the suspect,“ prove that Salamoni was highly qualified, with no record of wrongdoing. He says those comments back that up.
McLindon adds they thought the joint decision made by the City of Baton Rouge and Salamoni to have him step down was a step forward, but McLindon says the chief had his reasons.
“There’s a reason why he did. We were going to win this civil service hearing hands down,” McLindon said. “It wasn’t going to be close and I don’t think the chief wanted to go forward. Quite honestly, we didn’t either because we knew if we won’t, it opened a wound.”
Attorneys representing Sterling’s children released new information about an EMS employee claims Salamoni delayed emergency care to a shooting victim in 2014. To that McLindon says, “Yeah, yet another ambush. He didn’t raise his voice. He was very calm.”
Although Salamoni’s departure from BRPD has been settled, the civil suit still hangs in the balance. For that reason, both attorneys say apologizing to the Sterling family and the Baton Rouge community isn’t the problem; they say the chief is purposely casting a negative light on Salamoni ahead of the lawsuit.
“We want the public to know that there are two sides to a story, and when we have a trial, we need everybody to refrain from commentary in advance of that trial so people can get a fair trial,” Carleton said.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.