Band director arrested for alleged sexual relationship with underage girl

GRAY, La. (WVUE) - The band director at H.L. Bourgeois High School in Terrebonne Parish was arrested Monday for an alleged sexual relationship with an underage girl.
Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said Michael Roy Aucoin, 28, was booked into jail on Monday (Aug. 5) following an investigation. He is being held on a $30,000 bond.
The girl’s parents told detectives they suspected a sexual relationship between Aucoin. Examination of the girl’s cell phone revealed inappropriate conversations between her and Aucoin, Larpenter said.
Detectives learned through further investigation that the girl and Aucoin allegedly had sex at his home in Gray, and that the girl had been told not to disclose this to anyone, not even her closest friends, investigators said.
Detectives picked up Aucoin at his home on Bon Villa Court, and after questioning he was taken to jail.
Anyone with additional information is asked to call the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 985-876-2500.
