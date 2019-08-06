After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #10

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Drew Brees takes veteran day off
No Drew Brees for Monday’s indoor practice. This is by design to give the 40-year old some scheduled rest. He’s had a phenomenal camp thus far, but the Saints have to be smart with the longevity of the season up ahead.
Take Two: Teddy Bridgewater with the first team
With Brees out, Bridgewater ran the first team and had an overall good day. He started off on fire with two lasers on over routes. The first went to Josh Hill during seven-on-sevens; the second went to Jared Cook during team.
He didn’t finish quite as strong when the team went two-minute and the defense was blitzing. He was sacked twice and badly misfired on four passes.
If we’re grading Bridgewater as a backup quarterback, he looks great. But when I watch him, I’m looking at potential starter/franchise quarterback material. When looking through that lens, I would desribe Bridgewater’s camp as streaky. He’s made some of the best passes of camp but has been inconsistent with his accuracy.
Take Three: Roll Call
Emmanuel Butler was at practice observing but did not participate. David Onyemata was there and didn’t participate as well. Starters Thomas Morstead and Andrus Peat were both absent. Michael Burton, Matthew Dayes, Keith Kirkwood, Garrett Griffin, Alize Mack, Wes Horton and T.J. Green all missed as well.
Take Four: Top Plays
Patrick Robinson had one of his best practices. He undercut a Taysom Hill throw to Jared Cook to make an interception.
Trey Hendrickson had two sacks during the two-minute drill. Vince Beigel and P.J. Williams each had one during period.
Hill threw a seam route to Jake Powell, who went up and made an incredible catch. Colton Jumper then knocked the ball away to force a fumble, but Powell was there to recover the ball.
Craig Robertson had an impressive PBU during the two-minute to knock the ball away from Dan Arnold.
Hill connected with Travin Dural on a skinny post during two-minute for a big gain.
Take Five Other Observations
- Despite not coming up with the catch over Robertson, Arnold has put together some strong practices recently. He still has a legit shot to make this team.
- Will Clapp got reps at second team center. This was the first we’ve seen him this camp at center.
- The Saints have eight practices left of this training camp. It’s flying by like it always seems to do.
- Nick Easton spent most of the day with the first team at left guard.
