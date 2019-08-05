Shooting investigation underway on Oswego Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A shooting investigation is underway in the 3200 block of Oswego Street near Plank Road Sunday night.
First responders were called to the scene just before 8 p.m. Sunday, August 4. Police say one person suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the leg. That person is expected to survive, police say.
A suspect has been taken into custody. Preliminary information from police shows an altercation may have led to the shooting. Details about the suspect and the nature of their relationship with the victim were not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
