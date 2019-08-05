Record flood event comes to an end in Baton Rouge

The Army Corps of Engineers flirted with the idea of opening the Morganza Spillway for only the third time in history. Thankfully, the river level and river flow rate never hit the release point prompting the opening and eventual flooding of the Atchafalaya Spillway. The Corps did open the Bonnet Carre Spillway for the thirteenth time in history to relieve river levels heading towards New Orleans. At its peak, 206 of the 350 gates were opened. This marked the first time in history the Bonnet Carre Spillway was opened in consecutive years (2018 & 2019). It was also the fourth time this decade the Spillway was opened, also a record. The Spillway was closed but had to be reopened on May 10, marking the first time it was opened twice in one year. The spillway remained open for 79 days finally closing on July 27.