#9NTM Road Trip: Donaldsonville

9News This Morning is heading to Donaldsonville! (Source: WAFB)
By Mykal Vincent | August 5, 2019 at 10:40 AM CDT - Updated August 5 at 10:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The morning show team is hitting the road once again; this time bringing 9News This Morning to Donaldsonville!

The morning show will be filmed live on location at Crescent Park in Donaldsonville on Friday, August 16 from 4:30 - 7 a.m.

Guests will include:

  • Tracy Browning, from Tour Ascension
  • Lee Melancon, Donaldsonville Historic District
  • Ascension Parish Sheriff Bobby Webre
  • Donaldsonville Mayor Leroy Sullivan, Jr.

Local artists and musical performances by:

  • Michael Foster Project, live musical performance
  • Tamerick Zachary, charcoal and pencil artist
  • Alvin Batiste, primitive artist
  • Regina Mistretta, bead artist
  • Howard Kreamer, wood burner

Restaurant highlights:

  • Grapevine
  • Cafe Lafourche
  • Minnie’s
  • Sweet Fruit & Delights

With support from:

  • Ascension Catholic High Dancers
  • Donaldsonville High School band, cheerleaders, football coach, football players

And look for feature stories on all the great things happening in Donaldsonville:

  • Diane Deaton: Ascension Catholic Church
  • Johnny Ahysen: Chef John Folse museum space donation
  • Matt Williams: Palo Alto Plantation
  • Graham Ulkins: Noel Distilleries
  • Liz Koh: True Friends Hall
  • Lauren Westbrook: Lowry Elementary improving LEAP test scores
