Jury indicts man arrested for causing two fatal crashes in less than 4 months

WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A jury on Monday, August 5, indicted Salvatore Euggino, 60, for his role in a fatal crash in St. Francisville Monday afternoon, the second fatal crash he’s been arrested for in four months.
Detectives say shortly before 12:30 p.m. on Monday, July 15, Euggino struck Ricky J. Pourciau, 50, as Pourciau walked on LA Highway 10 east of U.S. Highway 61. Pourciau died of injuries sustained during the collision.
Euggino fled the scene but was later caught at a business in the area.
A day before, on Sunday, July 14 Euggino was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies for traffic violations. He was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on multiple charges, including reckless operation, driving with an expired motor vehicle identification, driving with no proof of insurance, and driving on the right side of the road, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Euggino bonded out later Sunday on a $1,750 bond.
For the July 15 crash Euggino was booked into West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on multiple charges, including negligent homicide, hit and run driving (felony), and careless operation.
Louisiana State Police said the July 15 arrest marked the second time in less than four months Euggino had been arrested for his role in a fatal accident. He was previously arrested on March 26, 2019 in East Feliciana Parish when he crossed over a no-passing centerline. As a result, his vehicle struck another driven by Marshaun Robertson, 34, resulting in his death.
