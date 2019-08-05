Jury indicts man arrested for causing two fatal crashes in less than 4 months

A day before, on Sunday, July 14 Euggino was arrested by West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputies for traffic violations. He was booked into the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on multiple charges, including reckless operation, driving with an expired motor vehicle identification, driving with no proof of insurance, and driving on the right side of the road, according to a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. Euggino bonded out later Sunday on a $1,750 bond.