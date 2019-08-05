Grand jury dismisses charges against officers involved in shooting death of Myron Flowers

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) - On Monday, Aug. 5, an East Feliciana Parish grand jury returned no true bills of indictment for an officer and deputy involved in the shooting death of Myron Flowers, who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Clinton in April.
A no true bill of indictment means a grand jury could not find enough evidence to bring charges against a defendant.
Flowers was shot and killed during a traffic stop along LA 10 in Clinton near Jackson Street on Friday, April 12. In a press conference after the incident, Sheriff Jeff Travis said Flowers was a backseat passenger in the vehicle and Deputy Wilson, who made the stop, noticed Flowers had a gun and tried to “secure it,” according to Travis.
Clinton Police Officer Richard Boudoin also responded to the scene.
