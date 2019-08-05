Gotcha temporarily offering free bike rides in Baton Rogue

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you haven’t had the chance to test drive the new Gotcha bikes, now is your chance to do it at no charge.
Gotcha, a South Carolina based bikeshare company, is offering free rides for its e-bikes in Baton Rouge as the company completes its technical upgrades.
A spokesperson with Gotcha did not say how long the company will allow the free rides.
Last week, the bikes were temporarily out of service after a technical glitch caused issues with the bikeshare’s app.
The Gotcha bike share program in Baton Rouge has had a couple of snags in the process in the past six months. Its launch date had been delayed multiple times since March, citing an issue with the bike’s lock design as one of the reasons.
The bikeshare company launched 500 bikes in July, and it is projected to roll out up to 800 bikes in the next 24 months.
