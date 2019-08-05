FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered rain expected for next several days

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The First Alert Forecast calls for scattered afternoon rains each day for the next several days.
Set rain chances at 30% to 40% for the next few days, with rain chances running around 30% or so Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Pockets of daybreak fog are possible each of the next few mornings, with sunrise starts in the low to mid 70s around Metro Baton Rouge through Sunday. Afternoon highs will climb into the low 90s for most neighborhoods right through the weekend too.
The outlook for next week doesn’t change. Expect low to mid 70s for the morning starts, low to mid 90s for afternoon highs, and rain chances running at 30% to 40% each day.
The bottom line is the forecast calls for a typical August weather pattern through the weekend and into next week.
It’s good news out of the tropics too, with the National Hurricane Center (NHC) posting the “all clear“ for the Atlantic Basin through the next five days or more.
