FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent rain chances to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a steamy and warm summer morning – add to that, areas of patchy fog and for some, the early commute could have a few more challenges than usual.
Spotty showers already popping up on FIRST ALERT Doppler radar but that will become more widespread by early to mid-afternoon; we’re looking at a 50% coverage of showers and isolated storms – a high pushing into the lower 90°s; a “heat index” in the upper 90°s.
Overnight, partly cloudy – humid – a low in the mid 70°s; tomorrow, the same basic forecast – sun/cloud mix, 50% coverage of afternoon showers and storms – a high Tuesday of 92°.
