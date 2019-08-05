Cooks, welders, customer service providers invited to upcoming job fair

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - State Representative C. Denise Marcelle invites members of the community to attend a job fair scheduled to take place Saturday, Aug. 10.
WHAT: District 61 job fair
WHEN: Saturday, Aug. 10
WHAT TIME: 10 a.m. through 2:30 p.m.
WHERE: The Baton Rouge Community College Automotive Technology Center
Interviews will take place at the fair, so participants are encouraged to dress professionally and bring a copy of their resume. There will also be immediate hiring at the event, an organizer in the representative’s office said.
Employers are hoping to fill the positions below with applicants from the job fair:
- Cooks
- Welders
- Pipefitters
- Clerical workers
- Customer service providers
- Administrators
- Census 2020 assistants
