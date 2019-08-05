Chief Raymond, Mayor Perkins discuss infant’s shooting death

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport Police Chief Ben Raymond held a news conference following the shooting death of a infant over the weekend. The press conference began at 2 p.m. at Sunset Acres Elementary School.
Authorities say one-month-old Queen Dean was struck in the head just before 4:30 a.m. in the 3000 block of Sunnybrook Street in the city’s Sunset Acres neighborhood.
According to Shreveport Police, a vehicle drove by and began shooting into a home, striking and killing the one-month-old.
Police have not released any suspect or vehicle information at this time.
