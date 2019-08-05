Cane Market Road may reopen as soon as Friday after culvert collapse

WALKER, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Department of Transporation Development (DOTD) are hoping to reopen Cane Market Road this week.
An elderly couple was sent to the hospital after a portion of the road collapsed just west of the Spring Lake subdivision in Walker.
DOTD says a collapsed culvert caused a complete closure.
Officials say the goal is to reopen the road before the end of the week, however, wet weather or other unforeseen circumstances could cause additional delays.
