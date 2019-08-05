Ben Folds to perform with LSU Symphony Orchestra

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Award-winning singer-songwriter Ben Folds will join the LSU School of Music and LSU Symphony Orchestra for two performances of his trademark genre-bending music in the LSU Union Theatre, Nov. 2 and 3.
Folds is known as one of the major music influencers of this generation, and has created an enormous body of unique music that includes pop albums with Ben Folds Five, multiple solo albums, and numerous collaborative records.
“We are incredibly excited to welcome Ben Folds to LSU for these performances,” said Todd Queen, dean of the LSU College of Music & Dramatic Arts. “Ben’s appearance with the LSU School of Music will bring Baton Rouge audiences an exceptional concert experience, while also giving our students the opportunity to work and perform alongside a strong advocate for the arts.”
Folds is also known for championing arts education and music therapy funding in public schools. In 2016, Ben held the distinction as the only artist to appear at both national political conventions advocating for arts education, and has served for over five years as an active member of the distinguished Artist Committee of Americans For The Arts.
Presale tickets are available at https://lsu.edu/cmda/events/. More information about Ben Folds can be found at https://www.benfolds.com/.
