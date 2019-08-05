Baton Rouge Healing Circle to host event to address El Paso, Dayton mass shootings

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The recent mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio have triggered many different emotions for people, and the Baton Rouge Healing Circle is looking to address those emotions and fears.
On Tuesday, Aug. 6, Tonja Myles with the Baton Rouge Healing Circle is hosting Coffee & Conversation so people can talk about how the shootings have affected them. The Baton Rouge Healing Circle is an initiative of the ReCAST Community Change effort, which aims to address the impacts of trauma on the community.
The event will be held at The Southern Grind Cofe, located at 8418 Scotland Ave., from 6 to 8 p.m. Those who attend will be given information on available resources to help them cope with trauma they may be experiencing.
“As our nation continues to grapple with gun violence and racism, the foundation is honored to co-host a bilingual healing circle in Baton Rouge for people who, like me, are feeling unsafe and under constant threat,” said director of racial justice programs for the Foundation for Louisiana.
The YWCA Greater Baton Rouge will also join the healing circle. The non-profit organization aims to eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, and freedom for everyone. Dianna Payton, CEO of YWCA Greater Baton Rouge, says she hopes this will be the first of many conversations that will lead to healing and unity among the community.
