Attorneys of Alton Sterling’s children say Blane Salamoni delayed paramedics in 2014 fatal shooting incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The attorneys representing Alton Sterling’s children addressed media after a Monday morning hearing in the civil case.
Attorneys L. Chris Stewart, Justin Bamberg Dale Glover, Mike Adams and Brandon DeCuir said they discovered a complaint filed by an East Baton Rouge Emergency Medical Services first responder who accused Blane Salamoni of keeping paramedics from aiding a dying victim, according to The Advocate.
The attorneys said they had acquired the complaint from October 2014 that showed Salamoni had issues with the community and officers. Stewart said the report stated Salamoni was on scene and had turned away paramedics during a shooting incident.
According to Stewart citing the report, Salamoni delayed EMS, who verified a pulse from the shooting victim, but it was too late.
“He displayed no regard for the human being who was laying dying in the roadway,” Stewart said. “This is who supporters of officer Salamoni are defending. This isn’t some misunderstood officer. This is who city council is defending by not settling this case.”
The attorneys also addressed comments made recently by Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul and the civil lawsuit.
“It’s one of the first time’s I’ve seen a police chief step up nationally and take responsibility for the actions of his officer, even though he was not in command at the time,” Stewart said. “He apologized to the family, to the community, that takes strength, that takes courage and he should be commended for that. He showed that this should have never happened. He said there were many opportunities for BRPD to hold him accountable. He never should have been hired. He should have been reprimanded time after time.”
Paul had issued an apology to the city and the family of Alton Sterling after announcing that former police officer Blane Salamoni, who fired the fatal shot in 2016, will never return to the police department.
Stewart said he and the attorneys commended the Paul’s comments.
During the Aug. 5 hearing at the 19th Judicial District Courthouse, Judge Mike Caldwell ruled that Salamoni’s pre-employment psych screening must be released by the city in the wrongful death suit brought by Sterling’s children.
The judge, however, is delaying that requirement pending appeals.
“We suspect that psychological report is going to show what the chief has been saying – that Salamoni should have never been a cop,” attorney Michael Adams said.
