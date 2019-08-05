Attorneys of Alton Sterling’s children say Blane Salamoni delayed paramedics in 2014 fatal shooting incident

“It’s one of the first time’s I’ve seen a police chief step up nationally and take responsibility for the actions of his officer, even though he was not in command at the time,” Stewart said. “He apologized to the family, to the community, that takes strength, that takes courage and he should be commended for that. He showed that this should have never happened. He said there were many opportunities for BRPD to hold him accountable. He never should have been hired. He should have been reprimanded time after time.”