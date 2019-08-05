Artist creates tribute mural for community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

“The impact of Sadie Roberts-Joseph to our family, our community and our nation was truly a hidden jewel. We knew what Aunt Sadie stood for in our family and the impact she had on our community, but to learn that her work had reached communities globally, was phenomenal! This has inspired me to press on even more; to let the work I’ve done speak for me as well," CADAV & Walls Project - Community Outreach Director Pat McCallister-LeDuff said in a prepared statement.