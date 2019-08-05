Artist creates tribute mural for community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Part of the Baton Rouge community is memorializing fallen community activist Sadie Roberts-Joseph.
One of the latest project for the Walls Project is a tribute mural for Roberts-Joseph, who was found dead in the trunk of her car in July while Hurricane Barry was approaching the Louisiana coastline.
She was the founder of the Odell S. Williams African-American Museum, and had organized the city’s annual Juneteenth celebration.
Baton Rouge artist Kristen Downing designed and painted the mural on July 20 during the organization’s ReactivateBR day of service, a quarterly cleanup day along Plank Road.
The mural, located at Pawnee Street and Plank Road, depicts Roberts-Joseph surrounded by hands holding uplifting messages that read “Art Lives Forever” and “Speak.” Build Baton Rouge, formerly known as the East Baton Rouge Redevelopment Authority, sponsored the project.
“The impact of Sadie Roberts-Joseph to our family, our community and our nation was truly a hidden jewel. We knew what Aunt Sadie stood for in our family and the impact she had on our community, but to learn that her work had reached communities globally, was phenomenal! This has inspired me to press on even more; to let the work I’ve done speak for me as well," CADAV & Walls Project - Community Outreach Director Pat McCallister-LeDuff said in a prepared statement.
The Walls Project is a nonprofit that hopes to bridge the gap between the artistic and business communities in order to beautify the city and encourage economic development.
