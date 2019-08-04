Stylists in Baton Rouge hope to boost confidence with free haircuts, style before school starts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There is something about a fresh haircut that can put children in the right mindset for the first day of school.
Joseph Appiah hopes it fixes their mind for learning. “A haircut can change the way you look at yourself," Appiah said. "It will change your whole appearance.”
Kids at The Blvd Barber & Beauty on Florida Boulevard got a chance to sit back, relax and watch the barbers go to work.
"They can focus on their grades and getting all the other things ready,” Appiah said.
Appiah is the owner of the shop and a 20-year veteran barber. He said while growing up he remembers how difficult it was for his mom to get him and his four siblings ready for the new year.
“My mom had to do everything by herself, so it was kind of tough,” he explained. “My mom had to cut my hair…but she did her best.”
The now business owner is looking to relieve a burden for parents on that long list of back to school must-haves. On Sunday, only from 7 a.m. until 2 p.m., the salon offered free haircuts and hairstyles for children going back to school.
Shallia Connerson has three young children, and sad one of her son’s enjoys getting his haircut.
Michael Boyd has been cutting hair for about five years now. He said that first day of school hair means the world to a child so he’s proud to be a part of that. “Sacrifice equals commitment. Just everybody doing whatever they can to help give back,” Boyd said.
And it only takes about 20 minutes for Boyd to make the hairstyle transform. “You might not be feeling good. Stuff could be going on in life, but a haircut seems to kind of settle everything down," Boyd said. "It just gives you some type of confidence about whatever you’re going through.”
The most important part of the haircut is the front line because of it’s not straight. “It’s not right,” Boyd said. “It’s like when you cut the grass. Until you weed eat and edge...that’s what brings it all together.”
In the back of the salon, young ladies are getting the same A-list treatment. “We’ve been getting a lot of people who are getting ready for back to school,” stylist Noda Hamilton said.
A few quick braids and she’s done. Hamilton said it’s a quick boost of confidence for kids.
“That was the most exciting part for me, getting my hair ready for school. That was my favorite thing,” Hamilton said.
These stylists are giving back because they don’t want kids worried about their appearance, but instead focused on success.
Appiah hopes to make this event a yearly one. Children were also given school supplies.
