SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Loranger Wolves

LORANGER, La. (WAFB) - As the prep football tour winds down to the last two weeks of Sportsline Summer Camp, the crew tracked down the Loranger Wolves at their annual camp in Thibodaux at Nicholls State.
After eight straight winning seasons, Loranger suffered through a 2-8 season in 2018. Sam Messina, who’s been the head coach there for 18 years was just a couple of one-point wins away from going 0-10.
However, he is welcoming back 20 senior Wolves this year, led by four-year starter Shawn Toefield and three-year starter Deante McGee.
The Wolves want an immediate turnaround back to what they’re used to and seem to have a grasp of what it’s going to take in 2019.
“I think this year coming in, we have a lot more confidence than we did last year, a lot more returning starters, especially with the competition we played last year," said senior quarterback Jake Messina. “We had a lot of close games.”
“Last year, the effort was there and this year, we have the effort and attitude," added senior tight end and linebacker Coy Disher. “But it just comes down to doing the little things right every play.”
“Just missing a block here and there, causing an eight-yard sack is what knocks us from first and 10 to second and 18 and it’s hard to convert when you’re at 18 yards to go," explained senior running back and linebacker Truman Faust.
