Man arrested after attempted drive-by shooting near Hollywood Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested Demetrius Mckiney, 38, on several charges related to an attempted drive-by shooting.
An arrest report shows an officer patrolling the 5500 block of Plank Road heard at least 3 gunshots in the vicinity of Plank Road and Hollywood Street. While responding the area, the officer was flagged down by residents on Hollywood Street who provided a description of an individual who opened fire from a vehicle.
The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description provided by the residents, at which time drugs were found concealed in a small blue back pack, according to the report. Mckiney also told the officer he had a firearm in the vehicle, according to the officer. A check of the firearm revealed it was stolen.
Mckiney was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 4 for the following charges:
- Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
- Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
- Possession of cocaine
- Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
- Illegal possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
- assault by drive-by shooting
- possession of a stolen firearm
- Illegal discharge of a firearm
