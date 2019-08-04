Man arrested after attempted drive-by shooting near Hollywood Street

Man arrested after attempted drive-by shooting near Hollywood Street
( EBRSO -Demetrius Mckiney )
By Kevin Foster | August 4, 2019 at 3:36 PM CDT - Updated August 4 at 3:40 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Police arrested Demetrius Mckiney, 38, on several charges related to an attempted drive-by shooting.

An arrest report shows an officer patrolling the 5500 block of Plank Road heard at least 3 gunshots in the vicinity of Plank Road and Hollywood Street. While responding the area, the officer was flagged down by residents on Hollywood Street who provided a description of an individual who opened fire from a vehicle.

The officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle matching the description provided by the residents, at which time drugs were found concealed in a small blue back pack, according to the report. Mckiney also told the officer he had a firearm in the vehicle, according to the officer. A check of the firearm revealed it was stolen.

Mckiney was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison just after 6 a.m. on Aug. 4 for the following charges:

  • Possession of marijuana with intent to distribute
  • Possession of MDMA with intent to distribute
  • Possession of cocaine
  • Possession of Xanax with intent to distribute
  • Illegal possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous substance
  • assault by drive-by shooting
  • possession of a stolen firearm
  • Illegal discharge of a firearm

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.