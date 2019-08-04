LSU offensive players talk about the excitement on that side of the ball

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Day four of practice for LSU saw the Tigers working indoors because of lightning.
LSU finished last season ranked No. 9 in the SEC in total offensive yards. The Tigers scored 29 points per game in eight conference games. Of course, all the talk this offseason was about the new offense and the changes Joe Brady is supposed to be implementing.
Sunday, some big time contributors to that offense shared what they’re most excited about in their roles.
“Run game ... we’re going to pound the ball on anybody,” said senior offensive guard Damien Lewis. “We’re just going to run it down their throat and we ain’t going to stop. We’re just going to keep pounding.”
“It feels good just to keep moving the pace, especially at a faster pace than we did last year, because we feel that moving the ball at a faster pace is going get the defense on the heels,” added junior wide receiver Justin Jefferson. “We’re going to be able to make bigger plays and just really move the ball quicker and move the score really faster.”
“What gets me excited about it is the way we spread the ball out," explained sophomore wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. “Everybody gets to eat. So, Joe got different options with this receiver room we got, it’s amazing. I’m just excited to see how much we can spread the ball out.”
Jefferson had 54 catches for 875 yards and six touchdowns in 2018. The 6-foot-3, 192-pound wide out is known for excelling in making the difficult catch and his tremendous speed. His longest reception of the season was a 65-yarder across the middle against Ole Miss in Tiger Stadium.
He is looking to do even more damage in LSU’s new offense.
