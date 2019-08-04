FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Temps to reach the low 90s before passing showers come through Sunday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Rain is still a pretty good bet as we start the new week. Half of our viewing area will receive measurable rainfall today and tomorrow.
If you have outdoor plans today, don’t cancel them, but keep a close eye on radar on our free First Alert Weather App. Temperatures should sneak just to 90° before clouds and passing showers arrive today. Most activity will be confined to the early afternoon.
You probably won’t need the umbrella for the morning drive Monday, but the evening drive will have scattered showers and thunderstorms. Similar to Sunday temperatures will reach the low 90°s before the passing showers arrive. We trend a little drier for the remainder of the work week.
Heat will be a bigger weather story as the kids head back to school Thursday and Friday across the local area. Afternoon highs will reach the low to mid 90°s and feels like temperatures will range between 102 to 105° Thursday and Friday. Make sure the kids have plenty of water for any after school activities.
A few pop-up thunderstorms can’t be ruled out for afternoon drop off so make sure they have some rain gear, too. Into next weekend, humidity levels will climb even more allowing feels like temperatures of 104 to 107°.
Make sure you take breaks and stay hydrated for your outdoor weekend plans. Rain chances may increase slightly for the first part of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.