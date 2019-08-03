FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect showers, but don’t cancel Sunday plans

For the start of the work week things will begin to return to a more typical summer weather pattern. Monday and Tuesday will still have the potential for a few morning showers with most activity confined to the mid-afternoon. Coverage will be scattered in nature. Highs will just reach 90 degrees both days. A slightly drier pattern will take shape to close out the week and as kids head back to school Thursday and Friday across the local area. Temperatures and feels like temperatures will be hotter to close out the week with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. Make sure the kids have plenty of water for after school activities.