FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Expect showers, but don’t cancel Sunday plans

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The current weather pattern is not expected to change much in the coming days. We do expect a slightly earlier development for showers and t-storms Sunday and these storms will be a little bit more widespread.
However, don’t let that discourage you from your Sunday plans.
Showers and t-storms will be most likely during the early afternoon with about 60% of the viewing area receiving measurable rain. A few storms could be capable of producing lightning, heavy rain, and gusty winds of 30 to 40 mph. Severe weather does not appear to be an issue though. With the earlier onset of rain we don’t expect afternoon temperatures to reach 90 degrees Sunday.
For the start of the work week things will begin to return to a more typical summer weather pattern. Monday and Tuesday will still have the potential for a few morning showers with most activity confined to the mid-afternoon. Coverage will be scattered in nature. Highs will just reach 90 degrees both days. A slightly drier pattern will take shape to close out the week and as kids head back to school Thursday and Friday across the local area. Temperatures and feels like temperatures will be hotter to close out the week with highs in the low-to-mid 90s and feels like temperatures over 100 degrees. Make sure the kids have plenty of water for after school activities.
The weekend will be more of the same with hot and muggy conditions and a few pop-up mainly afternoon showers and t-storms.
In the tropics Invest 96-L continues to be downgraded in terms of development chances. Chances for development now sit at 20%. Regardless of whether this system develops, it is not expected to impact the Gulf of Mexico.
