FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent rain chances to start the week

By the start of school Thursday and Friday, rain coverage will be between 20 percent to 30 percent. This means the heat and humidity will be the bigger weather story. Make sure the kids are hydrated for after school activities as daytime highs climb into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures of 103 degrees to 105 degrees. Feels like temperatures could reach 106 degrees to 107 degrees over the weekend as we continue to only see sct’d afternoon t-showers.