FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Decent rain chances to start the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - We’ll continue to see decent rain chances to start the workweek.
Monday’s rain coverage will see half of the WAFB viewing area receiving measurable rainfall. A few localized spots could pick up as much as 1 to 2 inches of rain Monday due to heavy downpours. Severe weather is not anticipated. The best opportunity for rain will be during the afternoon hours Monday, but areas along the coast can expect some possible morning t-showers.
Early afternoon temperatures will reach the low 90s before increasing clouds and passing showers cool us down into the 80s. Rain chances will slowly decrease in the following days.
By the start of school Thursday and Friday, rain coverage will be between 20 percent to 30 percent. This means the heat and humidity will be the bigger weather story. Make sure the kids are hydrated for after school activities as daytime highs climb into the mid-90s with feels like temperatures of 103 degrees to 105 degrees. Feels like temperatures could reach 106 degrees to 107 degrees over the weekend as we continue to only see sct’d afternoon t-showers.
The start of next week will keep a fairly typical summer weather pattern in place with hot and muggy conditions and a few pop-up mainly afternoon t-storms.
Invest 96-L is no longer much of a concern in the tropics. The National Hurricane Center is now listing development chances at 0%.
