Driver sought for running over gate entry card reader at East Baton Rouge Parish business

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are looking for a driver connected to a hit-and-run incident that happened at a business in East Baton Rouge Parish.
On July 31 at about 3:43 p.m. surveillance footage captured a vehicle that ran over a gate entry card reader. The vehicle drove away without contacting the facility owner or law enforcement.
The vehicle appears to be a black Toyota FJ Cruiser with a white top. The vehicle would possibly have minor damage to the front bumper area.
Anyone with information concerning the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office at 225-389-5009.
Crime Stoppers is also offering a cash reward to anyone with information leading to an arrest. Contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at (225)-344-STOP or (225-344-7867).
