Community leaders help students prepare for upcoming school year

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Summer is almost over for many young students, and many families in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas are finding a little additional help getting the necessary school supplies.
Councilwoman Tara Wicker hosted her annual back to school event at the Raising Cane’s River Center. She says these types of events not only give students material things, they also provide important life lessons.
"Baton Rouge is a village, and it takes a village to raise our children. We’re believing in the power of unification, bringing our kids together, making sure that they’re ready and prepared.” said Wicker
That was also the theme at other supply drives. State Representative C. Denise Marcelle hosted her annual back to school drive at the Gus Young Park. One participant said these events help shape a child’s future.
“Our main priorities is to get our children in school and make sure that they can get a better education because our children are actually our leaders now,” said Teirra Brannon, who attended the event.
Thousands of items, such as supplies and clothing, were placed in the hands of eager students. However, it may not have been possible without donors like those participating in the Assess the Needs Campaign in Livingston Parish.
One student preparing for eighth grade says the simple gesture has a huge impact on youth.
"It gives me an idea, so like when I get older, do a school supply giveaway help people out. Even though I know that they could, it’s still always good to help,” said one person attending the event.
