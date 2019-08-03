Three-day conference addresses social issues in ethnic communities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a growing concern surrounding unspoken issues in ethnic communities. Donney Rose started the Black Out Loud conference to help address some of those issues.
“This is just our vehicle to help center narratives that are often not regarded. When one member of our community, and by community I mean just the human community, improves and are better, then we all are being amplified, and we all are becoming better as a people,” said Rose.
Rose says the three-day event on Southern University’s campus will help bring awareness to issues such as criminal justice reform, financial empowerment, and stigmas surrounding mental health.
Grammy nominated singer, Mumu Fresh, is performing at the conference. Known for her sultry voice and soulful lyrics, the singer says she’s positive the weekend will be full of fun and healing.
“It’s important that we have these kinds of conversations so we can come up with solutions and we can find ways to really strengthen those links that create the community that helps lift us all up," said Mumu Fresh. “What I want to leave people with is a healing, you know, 'cause if we heal individually, then we heal collectively.”
