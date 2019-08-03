SPORTSLINE SUMMER CAMP: Oak Forest Academy Yellow Jackets

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - Sportsline Summer Camp is spotlighting the 30th year of the show this season but Friday night at Oak Forest Academy, there was a 50-year celebration.
The folks in Amite threw a huge party with plenty of alumni and their families. Some of the former Friday night stars stretched out those muscles one more time for a little flag football action that produced some smiles.
The big spread of food and fans for the 50th anniversary wasn’t the only reason for Yellow Jacket fans to be excited.
Drew Misita, who starts his second year as head coach, has a roster of 48 players and more than half of them are seniors with plenty of playing experience under their belts. With Drake Milton and Thomas Lee in the backfield, as well as an offensive line anchored by 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior Jacob Junkins, there’s a feeling among the Jackets that this could be another championship team.
“Oak Forest hasn’t seen a class like this, ever, for football,” said Lee, who also plays linebacker. “And, I think we really bring a heart to the school and we’re going to pave the way for the class behind us.”
“We’re a senior-heavy class, with 26 of them,” Misita added. “Now, the fallback is we got six juniors and a smaller sophomore class, but the expectation for us is to play our game, play physical, get to the ball defensively, and try to move the line of scrimmage.”
“We can shove it up the throats, we can pass, we can run the option - it doesn’t matter,” explained Milton, who also plays defensive back. “We have a great offense going on.”
“We’ve all been playing together for a long time - ever since JV," Junkins stated. “We’re pretty all in sync. We know what’s going on and we all love playing with each other.”
