Person shot to death on N. Donmoor Avenue in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A male was found shot to death on N. Donmoor Avenue in Baton Rouge Saturday morning, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
At around 7:20 a.m. Saturday, an EMS crew responded to an apartment complex at 854 N. Donmoor Avenue near BREC Saia Park about a reported shooting. The East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office had been called to the scene.
Officers and detectives also responded to the reported shooting death, where they found a deceased male within the property of the apartment complex. Police could not say where the male was found and the scene has been secured.
The investigation is ongoing and police are expected to provide more information on the incident.
