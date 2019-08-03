Pedestrian killed in Plaquemine after reportedly being hit by two vehicles

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is responding to a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian.
The incident happened Friday, Aug. 2 around 9 p.m. on LA 1 just past Highway 75 in Plaquemine. Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say a pedestrian was killed in the incident.
It’s believed the person was hit by a vehicle, which pulled over, and was then struck a second time by an RV.
No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.