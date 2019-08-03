Pedestrian killed in Plaquemine after reportedly being hit by two vehicles

Pedestrian killed in Plaquemine after reportedly being hit by two vehicles
One person was reportedly struck by two vehicles and killed on LA 1 in Plaquemine on Friday, Aug. 2. (Source: Google Maps)
By Rachael Thomas | August 2, 2019 at 9:43 PM CDT - Updated August 2 at 9:43 PM

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana State Police is responding to a fatal wreck involving a pedestrian.

The incident happened Friday, Aug. 2 around 9 p.m. on LA 1 just past Highway 75 in Plaquemine. Officials with the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office say a pedestrian was killed in the incident.

It’s believed the person was hit by a vehicle, which pulled over, and was then struck a second time by an RV.

No other details are currently available. We will update this story when we know more.

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.