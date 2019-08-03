Pedestrian killed in Iberville Parish crash

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man was killed while trying to cross the street late Friday in Iberville Parish, according to Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Aug. 2, LSP troopers began investigating the deadly crash that happened on LA 1 south of Belleview Road. Dusty Rineheart, 36, of Plaquemine, was struck and killed in the crash, according to LSP.
The crash happened as Rineheart was walking across the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 1. At the same time, a 2000 Buick Park Regal, a 2019 Kia Optima, and a 2017 Allegro Motorhome were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1. As Rineheart tried to cross the roadway, he was struck by the Buick and then run over by the Kia and Allegro.
The Iberville Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced Rineheart deceased at the scene. Troopers suspect Rineheart was impaired at the time of the crash, and a toxicology sample was obtained from him for further analysis.
LSP reported that all other parties were properly restrained and not injured. They were given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
This crash is under investigation.
