Pedestrian killed in Iberville Parish crash

The crash happened as Rineheart was walking across the southbound lanes of LA Hwy 1. At the same time, a 2000 Buick Park Regal, a 2019 Kia Optima, and a 2017 Allegro Motorhome were traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1. As Rineheart tried to cross the roadway, he was struck by the Buick and then run over by the Kia and Allegro.