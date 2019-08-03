One injured in shooting on Old Hermitage Parkway

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives from the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday afternoon in the 8500 block of Old Hermitage Parkway in the Gardere Lane area.
Preliminary information from the sheriff’s office shows multiple rounds were fired, striking at least one residential building and one vehicle in the area on Saturday, August 3. At least one person was transported to a local hospital to be treated for non-life threatening wounds.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.