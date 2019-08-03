‘My life has been filled with laughter and love’: Slaughter woman celebrates 100th birthday

SLAUGHTER, La. (WAFB) - Mary Allen, a resident of Grace Health & Rehab Center in Slaughter, celebrated her 100th birthday on Aug. 2.
Family, friends, and local officials all helped her celebrate.
“I am so thankful to celebrate 100 years with my family, as well as friends who have become family here at Grace Health. My life has been filled with laughter and love and this milestone birthday was the perfect combination of both,” said Allen.
At the birthday party, Mayor Robert Jackson presented Allen with an official plaque to commemorate her milestone.
"My life was full of love and can’t be beat! My favorite colors are the rainbow and what it represents. I always have enjoyed people and think people are wonderful," said Allen.
In her 100 years, Allen says she’s learned she was born to love and to be loved.
